Watch as April's 'Giraffe Cam' is back

April the giraffe is shown with her newborn male calf at New York's Animal Adventure Park on April 15, 2017.
Fans of April giraffe rejoice: Her "Giraffe Cam" is back on the air... at least temporarily.
The Animal Adventure Park will flip on the camera weekly from 4 to 8 p.m. local time. It will allow her fans a glimpse in on the 15-year-old giraffe who just gave birth to her fourth calf.
You can check out her live stream here:
