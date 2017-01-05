WATCH: Country star Brett Eldredge finds snake in toilet

Here’s a friendly reminder to peek inside the toilet before using it.

Country star Brett Eldredge recently had a good scare when he walked into the restroom to find a snake coiled in the toilet. According to The Tennessean , he was in the Caribbean celebrating the new year when it happened.

He posted a video of the frightening incident on social media.

Before ya go to the bathroom...DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN😳 A video posted by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:55am PST

“Here we are, it’s the morning,” explained Eldrege, who recently logged his sixth No. 1 hit, ‘I Wanna Be That Song.’ “I walk in here and what do we have? A beautiful New Year’s snake. Holy shhhh..ow. Oh he’s got a big body. He’s got a real big body. Hey buddy, what are you doing? What are we gonna do?”

An unidentified man is then seen fishing the snake out using a piece of wood. Eldrege holds the door open as the snake is presumably safely rushed out of the house.

Yikes – maybe we won’t be visiting the Carbbiean anytime soon.