What you need to know about O.J. Simpson parole hearing

Here is everything you need to know about O.J. Simpson's parole hearing on July 20.



When will it start?



1 p.m. Eastern



Where will it take place?



The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners is based in Carson City. O.J. Simpson is incarcerated of Lovelock Correctional Center (100 miles southwest of Carson City). The hearing will take place via video teleconference.

How can I watch it?

You can also watch the Las Vegas-based KTNV live stream on your computer or smartphone or watch a live stream on our Facebook page.



Why is he in prison?



O.J. Simpson was found guilty in 2008 of armed robbery, kidnapping, and other charges following an encounter with a pair of memorabilia dealers at Palace Station in Las Vegas.



What was the sentence?



He was sentenced to nine years minimum or 33 years maximum. It has been almost nine years.



Is this is first hearing?



No. He was paroled on some of the charges in 2013. The same people who granted him parole in 2013 will help make the decision on Thursday.

Who are the board members?

Board members in Carson City are Connie Bisbee, Tony Corda, Adam Endel and Susan Jackson. Michael Keeler and Ed Gray are based in Las Vegas. The 7th position is currently empty.



What will the parole board consider?



His age, the nature of his crime (violent vs. non-violent), his criminal history, history of alcohol/drug abuse, his behavior in prison, and his plans after release. There are 11 things in all that will be considered.



Will the board ask O.J. any questions?



Yes, they will have a list of questions for Simpson. He will also be given a chance to make a statement.



Who else will speak?



One of his victims, Bruce Fromong, is expected to speak in support of Simpson. The other victim, Alfred Beardsley, died in 2015.

Who else is expected to be there?

Lawyer Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's eldest daughter Arnell, his sister Shirley Baker and his friend Tom Scotto.



How long will the hearing last?



It is expected to last about 30 minutes.



Then what happens?



The four commissioners in Carson City will vote. If they all vote yes, parole will be granted. If there is a tie, they will ask the other two commissioners on the board, who are in Las Vegas, to vote. If there is still a tie, parole will not be granted.



When will a decision be made?



The board is expected to vote on Thursday. After the hearing, they will take about 30 minutes to deliberate. After that, they will vote. Depending on outcome, another vote may or may not be required.



If he is paroled, when will he be released?



The earliest he will be eligible for release will be Oct. 1, 2017. An exact date will be announced later if he is granted parole.



If he is not released, when will he get another chance?



January 2018 if the vote was a tie. If he was denied, it will be much longer.

What are his plans after release?

His friend Tom Scotto has said that O.J. will live with him for a while in Florida until he finds his own place.



