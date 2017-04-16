Where to find Tax Day freebies and deals

While many despise Tax Day, companies across America are using the day to offer their best discounts to customers. Look below for a list of top deals on Tax Day, which is on Tuesday, April 18. 

Bob Evans: The "Down on the Farm" restaurant is offering 30 percent off orders on Tax Day on almost all orders with this coupon

Bruegger's Bagels: For the seventh straight year, Bruegger's is offering its bagel bundles for $10.40, a discount of $3.50. The deal currently runs through April 19. 

Firehouse Subs: Customers can get a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and drink with this coupon. The deal runs from Tuesday through Thursday. 

Great American Cookies: Stop by a Great American Cookies location on Tuesday and receive a free Birthday Cake Cookie. the company says that no purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary. 

Hooter's: At participating locations, Hooter's is offering free kids meals through Tuesday with the purchase of an adult entree. The deal is dine-in only.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Fans of corn dogs might enjoy Hot Dog on a Stick's offer of a free Original Turkey Dog on Tuesday. The company says that no purchase is necessary, and there is a limit of one free dog per customer. 

McDonald's: McDonald's Tax Day deal features an 18-cent Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac with the purchase of a full-price Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac. The deal is for Tuesday only.

Sonic Drive-In: In addition to offering milkshakes and ice cream slushes for half price after 8 p.m., Sonic Drive-in will have half-price cheeseburgers on Tuesday. 

World of Beer: Participating locations are offering a free select draught beer on Tax Day. 

