While the Trump White House churns, ex-President Barack Obama is kitesurfing with Richard Branson

Clear
HI: 70°
LO: 59°
HI: 72°
LO: 55°
HI: 74°
LO: 56°
It appears former U.S. President Barack Obama is making the most of his presidential retirement.
In a video published by Richard Branson on YouTube today, Feb. 7, the ex-president is seen attempting to kite-surf. The video was also published on Branson's website, virgin.com, with a blog about the experience.
The pair kite-surfed in the British Virgin Islands. Branson blogged about Obama telling him that Secret Security wouldn't let him surf during the eight years he was in office.
François Fillon has apologized for giving his wife a government job but insists the position was legal and legitimate.
Romanians want their government to resign after it passed — then revoked — a law that would gave decriminalized corruption.
We've left over 100 million pieces of debris up there in about 60 years.
It stems from the network's recent interview with President Donald Trump.