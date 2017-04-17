Who is Steve Stephens? Clues to accused Facebook shooter found online, in real life

CLEVELAND - In one of the videos he posted on Facebook, Steve Stephens claims to be a case manager at Beech Brook, which describes itself as a "leading behavioral health agency," serving children and families.

Cleveland Police say Stephens shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Sunday. The shooting happened on Easter Sunday around 2 p.m.

Beech Brook is not saying what the accused shooter's role was at the organization or how long he worked there. Stephens was wearing his Beech Brook ID badge in the Facebook video.

They have closed the office today for the protection of their employees, with only essential employees are reporting to work .

A self-proclaimed "monster," Stephens has no criminal record. His Facebook profile shows his involvement with a number of churches and community organizations.

Stephens called the shooting of Godwin "the Easter Sunday massacre" and hinted that there were at least 12 other victims. Police say they have been unable to confirm that Stephens killed anyone else.

UPDATE: The video of the shooting was not broadcast live, as widely reported. It was recorded and then uploaded to Facebook by Stephens, according to a Facebook spokesperson. In a statement, the spokesperson said the shooting was a "horrific crime."

Police said Sunday night Stephens may have now left the state and they are warning residents of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan and New York to be on alert. ABC News and CNN are both reporting that Stephens' cell phone pinged off of a tower in the Erie, Pa. area.