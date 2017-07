Who was right in the way they handled the confrontation that has swept the nation from Sunday's Brewers-Cubs game at Miller Park in Milwaukee?

No, not the game, which the Cubs won.

The battle in the stands between New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who was at the game, and a fan identified as Brad Joseph.

As tweeted by WISN-TV reporter Ben Hutschison, who was sitting with the Cubs fan who got heckled and took out his phone to take video:

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

ABC News says that from 30 feet away from Christie, Joseph "yelled his name and told him that he sucked," and "he then turned around and walked all the way back toward me and got up in my face for what seemed like a long time but was probably only about 30 seconds."

At that point, ABC says that Christie suggested Joseph have an additional beer and "then he started calling me a tough guy."

There are reports that Christie's son works for the Brewers.

Who's right? Who's wrong in this?

