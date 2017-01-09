Winners list: 74th Golden Globe Awards

Stunning looks dominated Sunday night’s red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, but fashion unfortunately wouldn’t win an award. Gallery: 74th Golden Globe Awards red carpet, awards show That’s can only be accomplished with raw talent -- something apparently abundant in the cast and crew of the motion picture "La La Land," which picked up several awards Sunday night. From “best actor” in a drama to “best original song,” below is a complete winners list of the awards ceremony, courtesy of Billboard

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Motion picture)

Mahershala Ali -- Moonlight

Jeff Bridges -- Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg -- Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel -- Lion

Aaron Taylor Johnson -- Nocturnal Animals -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Rami Malek -- Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk -- Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys -- The Americans

Liev Schreiber -- Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton -- Goliath -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom -- My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus -- Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker -- Divorce

Gina Rodriguez -- Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross -- Black-ish -- WINNER

​Issa Rae -- Insecure

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Atlanta -- WINNER

Black-Ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman -- American Crime

​Riley Keough -- The Girlfriend Experience​

Sarah Paulson -- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story -- WINNER

Charlotte Rampling -- London Spy

​Kerry Washington -- Confirmation​

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story -- WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

​Sterling K. Brown -- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie -- The Night Manager ​-- WINNER

John Lightgow -- The Crown

Christian Slater -- Mr. Robot

John Travolta -- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story​

Best Original Score -- Motion Picture

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz) -- WINNER

Arrival (Johann Johannson)

Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)

Hidden Figures (Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch)

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

"Can't Stop the Feeling" Trolls (Music and Lyrics: Justin Timberlake, Max Martin, Shellback)

"City of Stars" La La Land (Music: Justin Hurwitz; Lyrics Benj Pasek, Justin Paul) -- WINNER

"Faith" Sing (Music and Lyrics: Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight)

"Gold" Gold (Music and Lyrics: Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton, Iggy Pop)

"How Far I'll Go" Moana (Music and Lyrics: Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis -- Fences -- WINNER

Naomie Harris -- Moonlight

Nicole Kidman -- Lion

Octavia Spencer -- Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams -- Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actress in a Support Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager -- WINNER

Lena Headey -- Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz -- This is Us

Mandy Moore -- This is Us

Thandie Newton -- Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell -- The Lobster

Ryan Gosling -- La La Land -- WINNER

Hugh Grant -- Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill -- War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds -- Deadpool

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle -- La La Land -- WINNER

Tom Ford -- Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins -- Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan -- Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan -- Hell or High Water

Best Animated Motion Picture

Kubo and the Two Strings

My Life as a Zucchini

Moana

Sing

Zootopia -- WINNER

Best Motion Picture Foreign Language

Divines

Elle -- WINNER

Neruda

The Salesman

Tony Erdmann

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed -- The Night Of

Bryan Cranston -- All the Way

John Turturro -- The Night Of

Tom Hiddleston -- Night Manager -- WINNER

Courtney B. Vance -- The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Caitriona Balfe -- Outlander

Claire Foy -- The Crown -- WINNER

Keri Russell -- The Americans

Winona Ryder -- Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood -- Westworld

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director -- Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle -- La La Land -- WINNER

Tom Ford -- Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson -- Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins -- Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan -- Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Denzel Washington -- Fences

Casey Affleck -- Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton -- Loving

Andrew Garfield -- Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen -- Captain Fantastic

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Isabelle Huppert -- Elle

Natalie Portman -- Jackie

Ruth Negga -- Loving

Amy Adams -- Arrival

Jessica Chastain -- Miss Sloane

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land -- WINNER

Sing Street

​Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening -- 20th Century Women

Lily Collins -- Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld -- The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone -- La La Land -- WINNER

Meryl Streep -- Florence Foster Jenkins​​

​Best Television Series -- Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This is Us

Westworld​​​​

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson -- Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal -- Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover -- Atlanta -- WINNER

Nick Nolte -- Graves

Jeffrey Tambor -- Transparent