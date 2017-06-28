Woman impregnated by 11-year-old gets 14 more charges

UPDATE: 2:11 P.M. EASTERN:

Hillsborough County, Florida detectives said Wednesday they "have added 14 additional charges to Marissa Ashley Mowry that are connected to additional criminal acts that occurred in 2014 with the victim."

Mowry is now additionally charged with:

• Three counts of sex assault by 18YOA older sex battery victim under 12 YOA

• 11 counts of sex assault by custodian sex battery victim 12 YOA and under 18 YOA

EARLIER STORY:

Florida police arrested a 25-year-old woman who they say was impregnated by a young boy in 2014.

Marissa Mowry, of Port Richey, Florida, and the boy were at a Hillsborough County residence in January 2014 when they had sexual intercourse that resulted in Mowry's pregnancy, according to officials with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

At the time, Mowry was 22 years old and the boy was 11 years old.

Mowry gave birth to his child in October 2014.

Officials said Mowry and victim continued with their sexual relationship multiple times while the victim was between the ages of 11 and 14 years old.

After detectives completed their investigation they secured an arrest warrant. Mowry was arrested Tuesday afternoon without incident, charged with sexual battery and transported to the Hillsborough County Jail.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Child Protective Division is assisting in the investigation. Mowry's 3-year-old child is being placed with a responsible adult as the investigation continues.