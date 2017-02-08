Woman dies after arm gets stuck in donation bin overnight

Step stool she stood on collapsed

Clint Davis
6:23 AM, Feb 8, 2017

A clothing donation kiosk is seen near Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania. Judith Permar, 56, died in what's being described as an accident after her arm got stuck inside the kiosk overnight on Feb. 5, 2017.

WNEP / CNN

A woman died after her arm got stuck inside a clothing donation bin overnight on the side of a busy Pennsylvania road.

Judith Permar, 56, died in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Northumberland County coroner. Permar was found with her left arm wedged inside a bin located off of Pennsylvania Route 54 near Mount Carmel.

According to WNEP-TV, Permar's death was ruled an accident and was attributed to blunt trauma and possible hypothermia. On Sunday, the temperature in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania dropped to 21 degrees, according to Weather Underground.

Investigators said Permar was apparently standing on a step stool, depositing items into the tall bin when the stool collapsed.

Permar's family told WNEP that she was a generous person who often donated clothing.

Watch below for more, including reaction from local people who drove by the bin on the night Permar died.

 

 

