Mother, son killed in Nashville apartment shooting

Not long after she was discovered, officials said they found a second victim.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police said a mother and her son were shot and killed in their Nashville apartment Sunday.
Authorities responded to the scene around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at an apartment in the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville.
Reports stated a family member of the woman, later identified as 37-year-old Isha Musa, went to the apartment and found her body downstairs when they opened the door.
After 5 p.m. Sunday, authorities confirmed they had found a second victim upstairs. He was identified as Musa's son and identified as 20-year-old Osmani Munongerwa.
Officials said both victims were believed to be of Somali descent.
No suspects were identified; however, authorities confirmed the deaths looked suspicious. Neighbors stated they remember hearing gunshots in that area between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Further details were not immediately available as the investigation remained ongoing.
This was just one of several shootings in Nashville this weekend. Seven of those were reported in a 36-hour span.
