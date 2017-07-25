Woman says stepdad zapped her with cattle prod, made her hold onto electric fence

An Australian woman told a courtroom this week that when she was a girl, she survived years of physical abuse at the hands of her stepfather.

The unidentified woman stood in a courtroom in Brisbane City, Queensland this week and told her story.

According to Australia's News.com.au, the woman's stepfather, a 57-year-old man who can't legally be named, faces hearings this week to decide if he will face charges in multiples cases involving alleged assault, torture and rape.

The woman said the abuse started when she was about 8 or 9 years old and continued until she was 15, when her mother left him.

She claims the man, who was a farmer, made her hold onto an electric fence while he hit her with plastic piping. She also said he once zapped her in the stomach with a cattle prod when she forgot to put a chicken in its coop, according to News.com.au.

She also told the courtroom she often went to school covering bruises and when she did eventually make a report to child protective services, it didn't help her situation.

