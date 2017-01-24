Clear
HI: 54°
LO: 39°
HI: 55°
LO: 35°
LO: 36°
Woman attacked outside Detroit animal shelter
(WXYZ) - A woman attacked outside a Detroit animal shelter says she's still in shock, and partially captured the attack on cell phone video.
"I couldn't believe they did that" says Celestine Lim. "They knew they were being filmed" she adds.
The attack happened Saturday at about 4 pm, near the Detroit and Hamtramck border. Just prior, Lim had been looking for the owner of a wandering dog outside the nearby shelter.
Police arrived quickly and are currently investigating.
Lim, an animal activist says she believes those behind the attack are from the nearby neighborhood. Thankfully, the 54-year-old woman was not seriously injured.
Abdicating isn't allowed under Japanese law, but a government panel says there may be a way to let Emperor Akihito step down anyway.
British leadership tried to cover up a failed Trident nuclear missile test in 2016 just before the House of Commons voted to extend the program.
Despite Russian claims, the U.S. says it hasn't coordinated any anti-ISIS airstrikes with Russia in Syria.
Among other actions, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.