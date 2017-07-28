Woman threatens to kill group of Muslims outside a Walmart; later reconciles with them

A woman who shouted at a group of three Somali-Americans to "go home" and "we're gonna kill every one of ya" in the parking lot of a Fargo, North Dakota Walmart has been fired from her job, the Grand Forks Herald reported.

The video was recorded by one of the three women, who are Somali-American residents of Fargo.

Amber Elizabeth Hensley was notified on Wednesday that she would no longer be employed by an accounting firm in Fargo.

After a video of the incident went viral on Facebook, Hensley apologized for her actions.

"It was not a Christian like thing to do AT ALL and wish I could take it back, but I lost my cool and I can't. I am terribly sorry," Hensley wrote in her post. "I just wish that the whole video could be shown. And the things that were stated before she starts taping. She had parked way too close to my car and I couldn't get in, when I asked her to move she refused, I asked her again and she swore at me calling me a fat b----."

Sarah Hassan, 21, told the Herald that she posted the video to show people that incidents like this happens to her "every day."

The Herald reported the Hassan was with her sister and their friend at Walmart before going to a movie when they parked next to the woman. All three are formerly from Somalia, which is in the midst of a civil war.

Thousands of Somalis were given refugee status in the United States over the last several decades until President Donald Trump implemented a travel ban, prohibiting most Somalis from entering the United States.

In response to Tuesday's incident, the Chief of Police in Fargo invited the Somali-American women to a reconciliation session on Thursday with Hensley. Hassan and her sister attended the meeting with Hensley. By all accounts, it appears the meeting went well.

“We started talking and (Hensley) was like really, really sad, and then she told us she regrets everything she said to us,” Hassan told the Billings Gazette.

