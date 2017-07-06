Woman who urinated on the American flag says she has received death threats

A Pennsylvania woman says she has received death threats after she posted a video of herself urinating on the American flag on Independence Day.

The BBC says the video — posted on July 4 — showed the woman standing over a toilet with the flag draped on top. She also reportedly used a “device” to allow her to pee standing up.

According to the Daily Mail, the video was captioned with ““F*** your nationalism. F*** your country. F*** your stupid f****** flag.”

After her post went viral, she quickly posted again defending her actions.

“Freedom (of speech/expression) means that I'm entitled to do and say as I please, EVEN if you don't like it, so long as I am not physically hurting someone - and no, your precious feelings don't count, that's your own problem,” the woman wrote on Facebook, according to Fox News.

The woman also reportedly posted screenshots of a Craigslist ad, claiming that someone had taken a $3,000 bounty out on her. Fox News also reports that her father had received death threats, though he was not involved in the video.

Her Facebook page has since been deleted.

Desecrating the American flag is a protected form of free speech. In 1989, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Gregory Lee Johnson, who was charged with burning an American flag during a protest in Dallas, Texas.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

