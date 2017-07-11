World's largest hamburger returns to America — where it belongs

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A metro Detroit restaurant is once again king of the largest commercially sold burger.

Weighing in at 1,793 lbs. it's the newest menu item at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar in Southgate, a suburb of Detroit.

Restaurant owner Steve Mallie has a passion for big burgers that began by selling a 10 lb. burger.

In 2008 he entered the competitive world, and was crowned by the Guinness Book of World Records with having the Largest Commercially Sold Burger, coming in at 138 lbs.

He lost the title to a Japanese restaurant and spent the last four years planning his comeback.

"We brought the record back to Mallie's where it belongs,” he said.

Cooking the 2,000 lbs. of raw meat didn't come easy, Mallie said it was expected to be finished Sunday night after putting it on the custom made grill at 11:30 am.

The meat wasn’t finished until 4:00 am Monday.

It is topped off with 300 lbs. of cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles and lettuce. The bun, donated by MichiganBreadCompany.com weighs 250 lbs.

The completed entree stands at three feet tall, five feet in wide.

Mallie says the massive amount of food will not be wasted, what isn't eaten Monday by customers is going to shelters.

"We're going to turn it into taco meat and chili and make sure none of it goes to waste at all."

The effort for Mallie was a family affair, in memory of his wife Renee who died from breast cancer, and as a birthday gift to his two daughters.

"It's a lifetime memory for them, I mean how many kids get to get an 1,800 lb. hamburger on their birthday?”

His kids were by his side during the grand reveal this morning and as their father reclaimed his record.

"I'm really proud of him because even though it took a really long time he still persevered,” said Brooke Mallie, his 11-year-old daughter.

You can order your very own 1,793 lb. burger off the menu. It'll cost you $7,799 and the restaurant needs three days advance notice.