Young girl miraculously survives drive-by shooting, surveillance video shows

CHANDLER, AZ - A young girl is injured but alive after bullets whizzed by her head in an Arizona drive-by shooting last Monday.

Surveillance video from a barber shop in Chandler, Arizona shows a young girl running away as glass explodes around her. She was injured by glass debris but was not shot in the incident.

The police in Chandler, Arizona say two people were arrested following the incident

According to court paperwork, 23-year-old Michael Hart got into an argument with employees at a tattoo shop and fired several shots from a vehicle outside toward the shop. However, at least two bullets missed the target and flew into the nearby barber shop.

21-year-old Rafael Santos was also involved in the altercation that happened at a tattoo parlor.

Court paperwork doesn’t detail Santos’ involvement in the incident but does say he was charged with discharging a firearm, endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hart was arrested Tuesday, April 13 at a home in Mesa, Arizona.