Bakersfield, Calif. - (UPDATE 10:52 P.M.) Pacific Crest Trail has reopened after Kern County Sheriff's office closed in on July 8th due to a public safety closer.

A hiker had an emergency along the trail and when Kern County Sheriff's Search and Rescue teams tried to help the hiker, they ran into two men armed with rifles and handguns and demanding the Search and Rescue volunteers give up their radios and telling them to leave the area.