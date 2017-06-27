Public memorial service held for fallen BPD Officer David Nelson

The community came together once again to honor the Bakersfield Police Department’s fallen officer David Nelson.

Many members of the community came out just because they appreciate what officers do for the community.

It was a sea of uniforms with firefighters in their class A's, deputies and officers, all with a black band across their badge.

Sergeant Joe Grubbs said it's hard for families to come to events like this knowing that their loved ones take the same risk everyday they go to work.

Some officials also attended, district attorney Lisa Green and Sheriff Donny Youngblood were there.

Councilman Willie Rivera said, “It was a beautiful ceremony. I think in true fashion what we saw today was Bakersfield coming together as one big family to honor the memory and service of a hometown hero who gave his life in the line of duty.”

A couple thousand people came to the memorial to honor officer Nelson, filling the theater most of the way.

Sgt. Grubbs said he thought it was a pretty good turnout considering his service was last week.

