Shape Up Your Snacking: 3 healthy ways to mix it up

It seems like every time a healthy ingredient is on trend, it ends up going over to the dark side, aka, the snack food aisle. Teresa Strasser and health & nutrition expert Dr. Anthony Balduzzi have three fun ways to mix up you snacking game with a healthy twist.

1. Healthy Popcorn

Start with some regular popcorn, then spray-on olive oil, a pinch of sea salt and a dash of Tabasco. You can add nutritional yeast -- one tablespoon has 8 grams of protein!

2. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate, minus the pastry is a natural antidepressant. It can help curb your appetite and even make you feel better, but you have to get the right amount to reap the benefits. You want something over 75 percent. Sweeten it up with a yogurt parfait.

3. Low Calorie Ice Cream

For everyday snacking we've got to go low calorie with our ice cream. Arctic Zero is one of many naturally sweetened brands taking over the freezer aisle. They are around 150 calories per pint.

Do you have a fun trick to cut calories? Let us know on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.