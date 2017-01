January 26, 2017 - Disney star, Shia LaBeouf has been protesting Trump's presidency on a live stream in front of the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York. Today, he ended up in an altercation with a Trump supporter, where he allegedly scratched the 25 year old man's face. He was arrested live on the stream and now faces a misdemeanor assault charge. If you want to see the full video you can check out Jada Montemarano's Twitter at JadaMontemarano.