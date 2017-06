MCFARLAND, Calif. - UPDATE: Allen Eley was not accused of misusing medical insurance, instead a family member was.

The case has since been dismissed.

A McFarland police officer is the subject of a Grand Jury investigation in Riverside County.

Officer Allen Eley, 31, allegedly misused his medical insurance while working for the city of Banning.

The incident he is being charged for happened on May 15, 2009.

Eley was charged with five felony counts in Riverside on Monday, including making a fraudulent claim, forged instrument and forged ID card. Eley pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After leaving the Banning police department, Eley was then hired by the city of McFarland.