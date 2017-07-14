Summer BBQ: 4 perfect wine pairings

Meat and fresh corn, grilled over an open fire, and eaten under the stars... Food is at its best this time of year, but if you want to kick it up one more notch, you've got to serve it with the right wine. Bradley Hasemeyer and sommelier at New York's Marta Manhattan restaurant, Courtney Schiessl, has your guide to the perfect summer food pairings.

1. Hot Dogs

Whether it's playing off mild mustard, a racy relish, or a sour kraut, Rosé will surely be a winner with your wieners.

2. Steak

If it's a little bit more well done, or has some char on it, you can go with a meatier, and heavier wine like Cabernet. If you lean to the rarer side, mate your meat with a lighter red, like a Pinot Noir.

3. Corn

Corn is kind of buttery, and salty so match that un-oaked Chardonnay.

4. Everything

If you're looking for a wine that pairs with everything, go with the ultimate versatile vino, a nice Riesling.

Summer flavors to savor, and the wines to go with them!

