Summer Road Trip: 3 fun ways to roll a classic RV

Recreational vehicles are more popular than ever, with over 430-thousand shipped out last year, but it’s not just new rigs owning the road. Vintage RVs are surging in popularity too! It's less expensive than the new ones and they're built to last. Kristina Guerrero met up with RetroRVs founder John Abbott. He’s sharing several roads you can take to get rolling in an RV this summer.

1. Buying One As Is

Take the 1961 Safari for example. It's 22 feet long and the one we are featuring is all original inside. It’s got the original paint, all the original pink appliances and even the original pink toilet. The originality of it makes it worth about 30 percent more than when it is more modern. If you're looking to modernize then find one that's not in the best shape. That you're not taking away from the value of that trailer.

2. Start With a Fixer Upper

It's a little bit of the best of both worlds because the outside has that vintage feel, but on the inside it has all the modern amenities. It’s almost like in a brand-new trailer. These are about half the price of what the current models are going for. There are a few things to watch out for including the frame rumpling, rust and floor rot.

3. Rent a Vintage RV

If you’re not sure you're ready to commit then rent a vintage RV. You don't have to store the big beast and no experience required. It usually takes about an hour to learn how to drive and operate.

