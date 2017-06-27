Supporters gather at BPD headquarters to remember fallen officer David Nelson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A tragic loss for the Bakersfield Police Department was overshadowed for a brief moment when the community came out for an impromptu vigil for an officer who died in the line of duty.

"Today a part of us is gone and we are all in grief," said Cindy London, BPD Community Relations.

Over 100 people gathered in front of BPD headquarters this afternoon to remember the life of fallen officer David Nelson who died during a police pursuit early Friday morning.

"Nobody can possibly imagine the grief that this family is experiencing. Even if we have suffered grave and our own family, this family is suffering grief in a way that none of us can imagine," said Chaplin Arin Resnicke.

Resnicke organized the event within a moments notice after getting the news. People like Daniela Hernandez dropped everything to come out and show her support.

Hernandez made signs for her and her kids to hold that says: "Police Lives Matter"

"It's nice to see people come out, even for a minute, just to stand here and show their appreciation and their support towards the family. This is probably most likely a really hard day for the family," said Hernandez.

The events organizers main goal was to unite the city in light of the tragedy.

"We do support this department and times of grief. That's the most important point," said Resnicke.

City leaders, officers from other agencies and community members gathered to honor Nelson's life and show support for his family and the department.

"This is the most fantastic community. There's no more generous community than Bakersfield," said Terry Maxwell, City Councilmember Ward 2.

City leaders say this tragedy is an important reminder of what law-enforcement officers face daily.

"Because of that, these people will go out every day with just a little more vigilance, a little bit more understanding and looking so that this doesn't happen to them also," said Maxwell.