Suspect arrested in connection of BPD officer's death has long criminal history

Julian Hernandez was arrested Saturday morning just a day after the car chase he was involved in led to the death of Bakersfield Police officer David Nelson.

He's scheduled to be charged Tuesday. He faces evading, hit and run resulting in death or permanent injury, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of a firearm.

A look into Hernandez's criminal background finds he had been arrested 15 times since 2001 prior to Saturday's arrest.

The first case against the 32-year-old came in April of 2001 for battery of a spouse or ex-spouse. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, but served three days.

Later that year, he was arrested and charged with being a minor in possession of alcohol and failure to appear after a written promise. He was sentenced to five days in jail and served three days.

He was charged in February of 2002 with possession of a dangerous weapon and sentenced to a year and five days in jail. He served 213 days.

Later in 2002 he was arrested and charged with driving under a suspended or revoked license, driving with an object affixed to a windshield or side window and failure to appear under a written promise. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and served three.

In 2003 Hernandez was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and violation of a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was sentenced to a year and 20 days. He served 213 days.

In 2004, he was charged with battery on a spouse or ex-spouse and entering a non-commercial dwelling during an incident. He was sentenced to a year and 51 days, but served just six.

Later that year charges were filed against Hernandez for stalking, trespassing, battery, assault and false imprisonment. He was sentenced to a year and four months and served 651 days.

In April of 2007, Hernandez was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was sentenced to a year. He served 21 days.

In December of that year Hernandez was arrested in connection to obstruction with a peace officer or emergency medical technician. Charges were later dismissed.

In 2009 he was again arrested for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was sentenced to a year in jail, but served just 26 days.

In 2010 he was arrested for obstruction with a peace officer and providing false identification. Those charges were later dismissed.

He was later arrested in 2010 for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession within 10 years of conviction. He was sentenced to a year in jail, but served 30 days.

In 2011, Hernandez was charged with violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was sentenced to 10 days, but served three days.

He was arrested and charged in April of 2012 with first-degree burglary, vandalism, violation of a court order to prevent domestic violence, obstruction of a peace officer or EMT. He was sentenced to 360 days, but served 17 days.

His last arrest came in November of 2014. He was charged with obstruction of a peace officer or EMT. He served each of the 13 days in which he was sentenced.