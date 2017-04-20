3 apps to transfer cash super-fast & easy

Now that most of us have our tax refund on the way we should consider paying off debts… including those owed to friends and family. Lindsey Granger has three apps to help you send money in a super-fast and easy.

This is the same company that created the credit card reader for mobile phones. They just brought the cost of sending money down to zero. The free app allows you to send money to anyone by entering their phone number or email address. The person on the receiving end just has to enter their debit card information when prompted. A cool thing is the person you're paying doesn't have to download another app on their phone. A standard deposit takes one day and you can arrange a same day deposit for a 1 percent fee.

You've handed the rest of your life over to Facebook, so why not put money in the mix too? The free Facebook Messenger app makes sending money as easy as typing out a dollar amount into a conversation window. The amount turns into a hyperlink that can be clicked to make the payment. All you have to do is link your debit card to your Facebook account. Payments can take up to five days to process, but on the bright side 1 billion people already use Facebook.so no need to download a new app.

The free app is set up like a social network for payments, allowing people to like and comment on transactions which could be either tons of fun or extremely annoying. Both parties will need to download the app to send and receive cash. You can then link your bank account, debit card or even a credit card to Venmo. Just note, if you use your credit card to send money, you'll be charged a 3 percent fee.

