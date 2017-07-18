The 3 most outrageous fair foods we want to eat

State and local fair season is here, and so is a belly-busting array of crazy food! If you can eat it, it's probably being fried and served up as we speak. Donna Ruko has three foods that have gotten the fair treatment.

1. Funnel Cake Pizza

Everyone loves pizza, the gooey cheese, the crust, the sauce... It's heaven. Combine it with funnel cake now you have a fair creation.



2. Fried Kool-Aid

Kool-Aid isn't just a drink anymore. It has been turned into a midway staple you can eat! You’ll feel like you've won the gastro-jackpot with these little fried dough balls that taste like cherry Kool-Aid, and even have the same color as the drink.

3. Lobster Fries

Why keep lobster in a restaurant when you can bring it to the fair? Here they heat up the lobster by deep frying it, because at the fair, it has to be done. Once fried, they're placed on a bed of fries and topped with a creamy chipotle aioli sauce. It's almost un-fair how good it is.

Everything is better deep fried, but these three fair foods are next-level delicious!

What’s your must-have treat when you go to the fair? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, @TheListShowTV.