Top 3 Must-Have Kitchen Gadgets of 2017

If you’re looking to up your kitchen tech game then Donna Ruko has three innovative new gadgets that will take your home to the next level.

1. Opal Nugget Ice Maker

This is a countertop ice maker that aims to give you those incredibly tiny crunchy ice nuggets. Unlike regular ice, nugget ice is chewable, fast chilling and flavor absorbing. The bin holds 3 pounds of ice. Just fill it with water and Opal will churn out a pound of ice per hour. You can preorder one now for around $450.

2. JUISIR

This cool invention is a machine that promises to churn out cold press juice with zero clean up. The secret is the fruits and veggies are crushed inside a bag rather than in the machine. It uses 8 tons of pressure to pump out around 6 to 8 ounces of juice in just 90 seconds. You can preorder one now for around $640.

3. Orbi

This is a new spin on making the elusive “Golden Egg.” It is basically an egg scrambled in its shell, so when you hard-boil it, it comes out looking GOLD. If you've ever tried to make a golden egg by hand in the past you know how difficult it is to get the perfect consistency and results. Pick one up for around $50.

