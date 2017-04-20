Top 3 stain-resistant clothing options

Sure accidents happen, but stains? They're never in style! Don't worry because Donna Ruko has some stain resistant clothing options that will have you looking fabulous.

1. Tops

Ably shirts and hoodies are activated with Filium which is a process that makes natural fabrics repeal liquids without effect. Whether you drop jelly or spill coffee, these knit shirts seem to repel everything..... Even odor! Pick up a shirt for around $48.

2. Jeans

We tried coffee, soda and cranberry juice on these Old Navy treated jeans. None left a trace! Pick up a pair for around $40.

3. Shoes

Bearpaw suede boots are protected with NeverWet and it doesn't matter if you drop your coffee or even red wine because these boots march on unstained. There’s a variety of styles starting at about $50.

