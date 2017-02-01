Top 4 Bookstores Making a Comeback Across America

You might think that bookstores are dead, but the country is still filled with a few magical spots where people gather to buy books, in person. Not only that, for the coolest booksellers, the stores aren't just about what's on the shelves, they are meet-up spots and a place to find meet some of the biggest authors and celebrities. Teresa Strasser has the top five across America.

1. Warwick's in La Jolla, California

This is where there are no shortage of author meet and greets, from Ozzy Osbourne to Hilary Clinton and everyone in-between.

2. Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix, Arizona

They serve coffee and alcohol! What more could you want? And they have an amazing selection of hard-to-find books. You’re sure to find some great new friends at this fun spot.

3. Tattered Cover Book Store in Denver, Colorado

They sell everything from jewelry, to coffee mugs and more new than used titles. Don't be fooled by the name because there aren't a lot of "tattered" covers to comb through.

Do you like volume when it comes to your volumes? Then head to Detroit. This spot offers more than a million books that are housed in an old glove factory. With four stories, walking the aisles is less "Cat in the Hat" and more "War and Peace!"

