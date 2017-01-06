Travel Like a Millennial: 3 Surprisingly Awesome Tips

If you're still thinking of millennials as coddled narcissists living in their parents basements… the data say you're pretty much right on target, but this enormous demographic does get out and about. They are traveling more than any previous generation. What can we learn from them? Jimmy Rhoades and Lee Abbamonte have the top tips for traveling like these participation trophy babies. They’re all surprisingly awesome!

1. Use the Shared Economy

A reliable ride is always just minutes away. According to a new survey from Allianz Travel insurance, millennials are utilizing sharing economy services like HomeAway, Uber, and Lyft more than ever before because of familiarity and trust.

2. Avoid Franchises

Don't search for golden arches. Seek out authentic local cuisine. Get an idea of what you want to do, where you want to go, and then on the ground, ask people on the street, or even a cab driver. If they match the information that you did in your research, then that's a place you definitely want to go.

3. Use The Apps

Millennials really have changed the gauntlet of travel with apps. Try Google Maps, because you need to know where you're going and the TravelSmart app because things happen when you travel and you want to have somebody assisting you if something goes wrong. TripIt is another great one that organizes your travel.

Don't be influenced by outsiders, and follow the millennials because they're not afraid of much.

