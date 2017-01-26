Trump wants extreme vetting process for immigrants

Trump explains immigration process in interview

9:58 AM, Jan 26, 2017

President Trump spoke with David Muir about immigration and says he wants an extreme vetting process. Some responded saying Muir was too easy on the President.

President Trump had his first interview as president with David Muir. The conversation focused on building the wall and immigration. Trump said he does not care about angering people because the world is angry already. Trump explains that he wants to keep America safe by having stricter immigration policies. The President continued to say he does not want another event like 9/11 to happen. Watch the video above for reactions to the interview from viewers.

