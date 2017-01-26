Trump wants extreme vetting process for immigrants

President Trump had his first interview as president with David Muir. The conversation focused on building the wall and immigration. Trump said he does not care about angering people because the world is angry already. Trump explains that he wants to keep America safe by having stricter immigration policies. The President continued to say he does not want another event like 9/11 to happen. Watch the video above for reactions to the interview from viewers.

Follow Jada Montemarano on Twitter and Instagram @JadaMontemarano

and on Facebook @JadaMontemarano23ABC