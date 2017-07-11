U.S. Army Soldier arrested in connection to ISIS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A soldier in Hawaii was arrested over the weekend and charged with supporting ISIS.

Ikaika Erik Kang, a 34-year-old Army soldier stationed at Schofield Barracks was under investigation for over a year, according to an FBI statement.

Kang was charged with "providing material support" to ISIS.

The complaint filed against Kang claimed that he not only swore allegiance to ISIS, but also planned to provide them with documents and training. Kang also purchased a drone with the intent it be supplied to ISIS.

The attorney representing Kang cited possible mental health issues when he was reached for comment on the arrest.

Kang was deployed to Afghanistan between July 2013 and April 2014, and then served in Iraq between March 2010 and February 2011.