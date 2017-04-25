Man arrested after trying to "save" two cans of beer from burning apartment building

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – In the pursuit of hoppiness, a South Dakota man is facing charges for obstructing firefighters and putting their lives in danger.

On Sunday afternoon, an apartment building in Sioux Falls caught fire. According to KELO-TV, 56-year-old Michael Casteel ignored officials at the scene and ran into the building to “save” a couple of cans of beer.

Although he managed to successfully “rescue” two cans of Bud Ice Premium, he was immediately arrested for endangering first responders. Records indicate that his blood alcohol content was 0.082.

The Sioux Falls Police criticized the man’s poor judgment on Twitter:

1 in custody after obstructing fire and police.It is not advisable to push past PD and Fire in an attempt to "save your beer"#besmart /803 https://t.co/Y67WgOzlVp — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 23, 2017

This incredibly poor judgement could have put many responders at risk #notworthyourlife /802 pic.twitter.com/dOYmCNm6mc — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) April 23, 2017

Three people were injured at the scene. Two were treated for smoke inhalation, and one was transported to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.