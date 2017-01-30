Prime Minister and NY Mayor respond to Quebec shooting

January 30, 2017 - After 6 people were killed in a shooting labeled an 'act of terror' in Canada, leaders responded and gave support to Muslim citizens. The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, said that Muslim-Canadians are a part of the nation's fabric. The Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, also tweeted about this attack on a mosque in the Islamic Cultural Center. He said

Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 30, 2017

He also sent a message to the Muslims of New York saying that the NYPD will be offering extra security for mosques and that the city will protect Muslim New Yorkers.

