Prime Minister and NY Mayor respond to Quebec shooting

January 30, 2017 - After 6 people were killed in a shooting labeled an 'act of terror' in Canada, leaders responded and gave support to Muslim citizens. The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, said that Muslim-Canadians are a part of the nation's fabric. The Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, also tweeted about this attack on a mosque in the Islamic Cultural Center. He said
Our prayers tonight are with the people of Quebec City as they deal with a terrible attack on a mosque. We must stand together.