Venezuela's president says attack on its Supreme Court is an act of terror

A helicopter has attacked Venezuela's Supreme Court in Caracas, President Nicolas Maduro said, in what he termed an "armed terrorist attack."

In a televised address on state TV, he said a helicopter flying over the complex launched grenades and gunfire Tuesday. One of the grenades failed to explode, he added.

Soon after the attack, a man who identified himself as Oscar Perez, posted a video online declaring his opposition to the country's "criminal government."

Perez was identified as the pilot in a televised statement by Minister for Communications and information Ernesto Villegas.

In his video message, Perez, who said he was a pilot in the special response unit of Venezuela's Criminal Investigative Police (CICPC), demanded that Maduro step down.

Addressing the camera while wearing a pilot's flight suit, Perez said he was speaking on behalf of what he termed a coalition of military and police officers and civil officials and urged the Venezuelan people to continue to fight to protect their constitution.

Photographs posted online showed a helicopter with the initials of the investigative police unit on its side, flying above the capital.

Through the open door an occupant held a banner displaying "Article 350"-- referring to an article in the Venezuelan constitution that allows citizens to oppose the government should it subvert democratic principles.

Video of the incident shared on social media show the helicopter coming into the Supreme Court complex at speed.

Another video which was shared online shows the helicopter landing on top of a building as a few people below cheered. The helicopter then took off again and it's not clear where it went.

Online manifesto

Maduro's government has been facing huge protests for months because of widespread shortages of medicines, food and other essentials.

In the video, Perez said members of his group were nationalists unaffiliated with any political party, and that their fight was not with the country's security forces but rather against the "disastrous government, tyranny and the death of innocents."

Earlier Tuesday, Maduro spoke at a rally and said, "I aspire that the world listens. After 90 days of violence, destruction and death. If Venezuela was launched into chaos and violence and the Bolivarian Revolution was destroyed, we would go to combat.

"We would never give up. And what couldn't be done with votes, we would do it with weapons. We would liberate our fatherland with arms."

Maduro said he had activated government security forces to investigate the attack.