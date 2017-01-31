What the Shape of Your Engagement Ring Says About You

Pippa Middleton recently got engaged and her ring is much different than her sister, Kate. Turns out the shape of diamond you wear could have insights into your personality. Kristina Guerrero and Lisa Garber have four different shapes and what they could mean.

1. Square Diamond

This one is for that modern bride. One that leans toward the fashion savvy - Think the “Carrie Bradshaw” type.

2. Rectangle Diamond

It takes a bold person and a trendsetter that loves being different to wear this shape. This person likes to stand out and is proud to go against the grain.

3. Oval Diamond

The modern oval cut only dates back to the 1960s but still speaks volumes about your personality. You are sophisticated and definitely creative.

4. Circle Diamond

You're classic and a traditionalist with great taste if you rock this look. You never have to worry about going out of style.

5. Heart-Shaped Diamond

If you’re wearing a heart-shaped diamond like Lady Gaga, it represents love and devotion. Gaga's engagement didn't last too long, but this fashion statement will.

If you’re picking out your ring, remember that the one that makes you smile is the right choice - Obviously as long as your finances allow.

