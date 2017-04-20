Woman who scammed local mother set to be sentenced this morning

Woman illegally rented out homes to several locals

Rasna Suri
southwest bakersfield | sentencing | scammer | cynthia arechiga | illegal home rentals

Cynthia Arechiga was arrested last month for illegally renting out a home in Southwest Bakersfield. She is set to be sentenced for grand theft and burglary charges this morning.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A woman who scammed a local mother will answer to her crimes today.

 

Cynthia Arechiga was arrested last month for illegally renting out a home to the woman in Southwest Bakersfield.

 

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Arechiga has scammed others in a similar way.

 

She is set to be sentenced for grand theft and burglary charges this morning.

 

