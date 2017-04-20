Woman who scammed local mother set to be sentenced this morning

Fair
Cynthia Arechiga was arrested last month for illegally renting out a home in Southwest Bakersfield. She is set to be sentenced for grand theft and burglary charges this morning.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A woman who scammed a local mother will answer to her crimes today.
Cynthia Arechiga was arrested last month for illegally renting out a home to the woman in Southwest Bakersfield.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Arechiga has scammed others in a similar way.
She is set to be sentenced for grand theft and burglary charges this morning.
