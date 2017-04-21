Four-day Backstreet Boys cruise sets sail in May 2018

In fact, there are two performances a day and a chance to get a little more up-close and personal with each of the guys.
“The best part about these cruises is we get to be more hands on and more accessible to our fans and that is something we really pride ourselves on,” AJ McLean told Refinery29. “We love our fans to the utmost. And without our fans we wouldn’t be here for over 24 years. It is three to four days of debauchery in the middle of the ocean.”
According to the official website, pre-sale to previous cruisers and fan club members become available at noon EDT on April 25. For everyone else, you can book as early as noon on April 26.