How this teacher dropped 115 pounds after deciding against surgery

When her health started to worry her, 25-year-old teacher Laura Micetich, weighing in at over 300 pounds, considered weight loss surgery.

But it didn’t take long for her to fall in love with the gym and healthy eating instead.

"The day will be what your make it, so rise, like the sun and burn." Three years between these photos. The people in this picture are drastically different, not because of what they look like but because of how they see the world. Health and fitness are no longer my burden. They are my fire. And they burn. A post shared by Laura Micetich (@theirongiantess) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

“What initially began as preparation for weight loss surgery (I was considering surgery to get my health under control…) quickly grew into an intense love of health, fitness, and nutrition,” she wrote. “It only took a few weeks for me to realize that I didn’t need to go under the knife. I needed to get under the bar.”

Micetich decided to keep up her new routine and, 1.5 years later, she had lost more than 115 pounds. People from all over became inspired by this Tennessee teacher’s progress on Instagram, and theirongiantess now has 200,000 followers. And no, she didn’t need skin removal surgery, either.

Her prescription is simple: diet and exercise.

Diet

It’s all about moderation and healthy choices, and Micetich doesn’t skimp on protein, either. On theirongiantess, Micetich posts food inspo like turkey and spaghetti squash “meatballs” and strip steak with kale and mushrooms. Her breakfasts might be plain Greek yogurt with a little granola or egg whites, spinach and salsa.

She told Dr. Oz The Good Life she can’t resist sushi, and it’s the perfect combination of delicious and healthy. She also worked hard to cut back on snacks, focusing instead on clean meals and staying hydrated.

Exercise

Micetich told the magazine she only takes one rest day each week, whether she’s in the mood for more or not. She said on Instagram, “Sometimes it’s heaven. Sometimes it’s hell. I’ll meet you there either way.”

This teacher stays busy after school with lift sessions, squats and cardio like the stair master. She posts about her workouts on Instagram as well, to share ideas with her followers.

She says she’s feeling better than ever.

Micetich is now selling diet and fitness plans on Etsy, for those who want to try exactly what she did to find such success.

