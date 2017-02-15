Who doesn’t love Mason jars? After all, not only are they wonderful for canning purposes and to store more than just jam, but they’re also great for crafts, like making homemade snow globes, luminaries, you name it. But did you know that the lids are just as useful on their own as they are with the jars?! We didn’t. But we uncovered nine Mason jar hacks that you so need in your life. So get out some Mason jar lids and prepare to be impressed.
1. Fridge Magnets
These magnets are not only clever, but so simple to make. Just place the Mason jar lid around said photo and press, then cut out the circular photos. This doubles as a great gift idea, as well as a fun after-school craft with the kids!
2. Mini Pies
Yes, you can bake pies in your Mason jar lids! Adorable, right? Mini apple or cherry pies make the perfect dessert for your family or dinner guests. As for the recipe, we like this one for Blueberry-Peach Mason Jar Lid Pies by the Food Network. Here are a few other examples, though, to whet your appetite!
3. Perfect Eggs
You know how you’re trying to make breakfast for your whole family—and maybe some visitors, too—and then the perfect eggs you had envisioned in your head run all over the pan? Not anymore! When you use a Mason jar lid around each egg, you’ll keep all your eggs in one place, not to mention, you’ll look like a professional chef. Kudos to you!
When you’re trying to get your kids to do certain tasks, tell them you’ll be rewarding them with their very own Olympic medals once they’re done. Yep, you can make them from Mason jar lids! We like this “recipe,” so to speak.
5. Cookies
I remember my grandma making cookies this way. Any time you have a cookie craving, just grab your nearest Mason jar lid, which can double as a cookie cutter. Need a good sugar cookie recipe? This one, by Kitchn, is one of the best. Hint: It has almond and vanilla extracts, as well as lemon zest. Is anyone else craving a batch right now?
6. Candles
All Sorts Of Pretty has a very easy DIY candle recipe and, yes, you use your Mason jar lid as the base. Plus, you can get as creative as you’d like, making your candles in various colors and scents. They’re fun to make as gifts or with the kids.
7. Vase
Yes, you can use a Mason jar as a vase, and you can turn it into an even better one by jazzing up the lid with some extra support for your flowers thanks to the addition of some chicken wire. We’re in!