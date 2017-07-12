Amazon has a 60% off diapers deal right now

There’s a great deal on diapers right now through Amazon.
Babyganics has a 40% off diapers coupon, plus an additional 20% off from Amazon when you “Subscribe and Save.” So if you need any or know a friend or family member who may be in need, then you should read this and take advantage of the deal.
As mentioned above, the best part about this coupon is that is stacks with your Amazon Family (formerly Amazon Mom) 20% Subscribe and Save discount. So when you add these two together, diapers are 60% off! Not too shabby!
Disclaimer: The E.W. Scripps Company gets commissions for purchases through links in this story.