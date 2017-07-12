Amazon has a 60% off diapers deal right now

There’s a great deal on diapers right now through Amazon.

Babyganics has a 40% off diapers coupon, plus an additional 20% off from Amazon when you “Subscribe and Save.” So if you need any or know a friend or family member who may be in need, then you should read this and take advantage of the deal.

As mentioned above, the best part about this coupon is that is stacks with your Amazon Family (formerly Amazon Mom) 20% Subscribe and Save discount. So when you add these two together, diapers are 60% off! Not too shabby!

Disclaimer: The E.W. Scripps Company gets commissions for purchases through links in this story.

Here’s how to claim the offer:

You need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren’t a member you can get a free 30 day trial here. Go to this page and clip the 40% off Babyganics coupon Sign-up for Amazon Family here. Add one of the products below to your shopping cart and choose to Subscribe and Save (you can always cancel the subscription before the next one ships out).

Here are some of the eligible products:

Here’s the final price when added to your cart.

So hurry up and get moving. We're not sure how long this deal will last.