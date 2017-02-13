If you’re an elementary school teacher, librarian or an interested parent, listen up: Chipotle is offering free meals to kids who like to read in a program similar to Pizza Hut’s BOOK It! The Chipotle Reading Rewards program is a brand-new project for the fast-casual giant, and if you’re interested you need to sign up fast.

The program is only available while supplies last (and with free Chipotle, that can’t be very long). All you have to do is visit the Chipotle website and you can find all the information you need about the Reading Rewards Program.

You can easily submit an application online (make sure you coordinate so that you only submit ONE application for each school). Just make sure “Reading Rewards” is selected. Applicants will need a valid school or library email address to enter the program on behalf of their students. Once approved, you’ll receive a custom reading log via email. Then, kids in grades K-5 can color in each day when they have read for 10-20 minutes a day. At the end of the month, they’ll reap a reward in the form of free Chipotle (the program doesn’t specify what menu item, exactly, will be given away).

Guaced and loaded. A photo posted by Chipotle (@chipotlemexicangrill) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:37am PST

Chipotle will ship the reward cards directly to the school or district once they’ve been approved. Kids can use them in any participating Chipotle store nationwide as long as they haven’t expired.

But hurry, because only one application per school is allowed every year. This is a great way to get the entire elementary school involved, so if you’re a teacher or librarian, make sure to share the application with other teachers and staff so the entire school can participate! Click here to download an easy-to-share email template.

But what if your students prefer pizza to burritos? That’s easy: take part in Pizza Hut’s BOOK IT! Program, a reading initiative that’s been going strong for more than 30 years. BOOK IT! currently works with more than 14 million students and 37,000 K-6 grade schools annually to encourage kids to read more with the ultimate reward: pizza.

All you have to do as an educator is make sure every student in your class is assigned a reading goal. Once that goal is met, they’ll receive a Reading Award Certificate, which they can trade in for a free one-topping Personal Pan Pizza at Pizza Hut.

For more information about how the program works, visit the BOOK IT! website.

Happy reading, and happy eating!

