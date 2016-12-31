Debbie Reynolds' last words will tear your heart out

Just one day after the devastating loss of “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, Fisher’s mother and well-known “Singin’ In The Rain” actress Debbie Reynolds has passed away.

According to the New York Times, Reynolds had been with her son discussing Fisher’s funeral plans on Dec. 28 when she suffered a stroke. Her son, Todd Fisher, confirmed her death to news outlet ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Reynolds was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she then passed away at the age of 84.

“She’s now with Carrie, and we’re all heartbroken,” Mr. Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, The Associated Press reported. He went on to say that the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.

TMZ is claiming to know Reynolds’ last words, and if the loss of this mother-and-daughter combo didn’t already have you crying, this last bit of information surely will.

“I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie,” were the last words uttered by the actress’ mother near the end.

Clearly, a mother’s love is something that cannot be expressed. But, if this act is any indication as to how powerful it truly is, well, there’s no need for words.

Reynolds and Fisher didn’t always have an easy mother-daughter relationship. They were estranged for about a decade while Fisher was in her 20s and 30s and struggling with bipolar disorder and addiction, but they eventually reconciled and formed a close bond.

“My lowest point in Carrie and my relationship was probably when we discovered that she was ill, or that she had this mental health problem, and that it was going to be with her forever,” Reynolds said during an appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Show with Fisher in 2011. “That was very hard. How is she going to get along in life? How can I help her in life? All I could do is love her, and always shall.”

