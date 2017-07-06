Ice cream donut could be ultimate summer treat

While I firmly believe that trying these would be well worth the road trip, it’s nice to know there’s a couple of different ways you can recreate these desserts at home.
You can create mini donut hole versions very simply using biscuit dough, ice cream and oil for frying.
Knowing just how easy these are to make could definitely be dangerous for your diet. But wouldn’t it be wonderful for your taste buds?
Pillsbury also offers up a way you can take regular flaky biscuit dough and turn it into a glazed treat. Just slice it in half and fill it with ice cream, which honestly, sounds pretty yummy.
However, I could easily see this being done by slicing a donut in half, too. This leaves out the step of trying to recreate the glazed doughy goodness from scratch. Then, maybe try to recreate the hot press method B Sweet uses with a panini press.
So, who’s ready to buy a dozen donuts, a quart of ice cream and start enjoying their summer in the best way? I know I am!
