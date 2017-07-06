The Cheesecake Factory announces Funfetti flavor

National Cheesecake Day is right around the corner—which is cause for celebration by itself. But The Cheesecake Factory decided to pull out all of the stops for the July 30 holiday.

From July 30-31, the restaurant chain is offering any slice of cheesecake for half-price when you stop by any of their locations. And the fun doesn’t stop there.

The Cheesecake Factory also plans to unveil a brand new flavor for this very special occasion. It’s none other than…drumroll please…the Celebration Cheesecake! But this flavor isn’t just for National CheeseCake Day! It’s a new addition to their already expansive dessert menu.

The Cheesecake Factory

According to a press release, this brand new flavor has layer of the restaurant’s original cheesecake along with vanilla cake. Then, they added chocolate, strawberry and vanilla mousse for extra delicious fun!

As if that doesn’t sound yummy enough, The Cheesecake Factory decided to add a tower of sweet, swirly whipped cream on the side. Hooray!

National Cheesecake Day might not fall on your actual birthday, but it will certainly feel like your birthday when you stop in for a slice of this.

Funfetti cake and cheesecake combined? Could this be the best food mash-up of all time? It certainly takes the top slot in my mind.

Flickr | Wesley Fryer

The Cheesecake Factory Helps A Good Cause

And, if half-price cheesecake and an all-new flavor isn’t enough good news for you, then wait, there’s more!

When you purchase the Celebration Cheesecake through August, 25 cents will be donated to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger organization.

Cheesecake for a charitable cause? That’s a movement I can get behind. Can’t we all, really?

This latest addition is just one of 36 existing flavors including everything from a low carb option to Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake.

You can pick up a slice of the newest flavor starting July 30. So make sure you swing by The Cheesecake Factory to enjoy a slice (or two)!

