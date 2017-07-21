Tropickles, fruit punch-flavored pickles, are here

Pickle addicts, weird food enthusiasts, and lovers of puns and the color pink have a new reason to celebrate: “Tropickles” have just made their debut on the shelves of Walmart.

What are Tropickles, you ask? As the name implies, they’re tropical-flavored pickles infused with fruit punch that tints them bright pink. Walmart’s version will be sold under the store’s Great Value brand and retail for $2 a jar. In other words, a total steal.

Unfortunately, Tropickles are not available at all Walmart locations. Instead, the delicacy will be on shelves at 1,400 Walmart locations in the southern United States. Why? Because Tropickles are actually a riff on Kool-Aid pickles, which have been a staple of southern cuisine for generations, particularly in the Mississippi Delta.

In an ode to Kool-Aid pickles published in the New York Times, Southern writer John T. Edge described the rich history of the colorful snacks.

“In the Delta, where they fetch between 50 cents and a dollar,” he wrote, “Kool-Aid pickles have earned valued space next to such beloved snacks as pickled eggs and pigs’ feet at community fairs, convenience stores and filling stations.”

And now, if you’re lucky enough to live in the South, on the shelves at your local Walmart.

Unfortunately for people in the northern states, Walmart’s Tropickles won’t be available online, but if you don’t live in an area where they’ll be stocked in-store, don’t fret. Other southern companies ship their pickles nationwide. Or you can always buy some regular dill pickles and Kool-Aid and whip up a batch of your own, which honestly might be the most delicious and entertaining option.

Here’s a closeup of a Kool-Aid pickle for your enjoyment:

Our greatest batch of kool-aid pickles to date taste good after yard work. #NotBBQ #KoolAid #KoolAidPickles A post shared by Matty Pittman (@pittmankid) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

The perfect combination of sweet and sour, they’re a great addition to a summer cookout menu, and conversation starter to boot. Nothing like a hot pink, fruit punch-flavored pickle to get the party started.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.