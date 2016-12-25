It’s tough always being cold. As soon as you step out of that warm comfy bed, you’re greeted by an Arctic world. From walking on tile floor to sitting in that freezing office, it’s sometimes a struggle to get through the day.

Thankfully, through the wonders of technology, there are some pretty neat products that can really help.

Here are some of our favorites.

1. Toasty Mug

SABRINA FOSSI Toasty Mug, $48.19

2. USB Heated Mittens

Eforstore Fingerless Gloves USB 2.0 Heated, $10.99

3. Keysocks

Keysocks Women’s No Show Sock, $10.99

4. Heated Lotion Dispenser

Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser, $22.87

5. Heated Slippers

Volt Unisex Indoor Outdoor Heated Slippers, $103

6. Heated Body Robe

Venture Heated Clothing Huggie Buddie Robe, $119.99

7. Heated Mouse

ValueRays® Heated Mouse, $19.95

