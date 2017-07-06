Woman Snaps A Selfie As Her Sister Gives Birth

With our social media-posting, selfie-taking culture, if you don’t snap a picture of a moment, it’s like it never even happened.

So, of course, this sister had to document her sister’s child birth and go ahead and stake her claim as the “fun aunt.”

Kat Armendariz posted a selfie on July 3 that shows her sister in the midst of childbirth in the background. As in, her sister is clearly experiencing labor pains while Armendariz smiles at the camera. Needless to say, the internet’s had a lot to say about it.

Some folks were pretty upset that Armendariz seemed to be poking fun at her sister’s pain, but she assured Mashable that this is not at all how it went down.

KattegoryPhotography/Imgur

“She wasn’t in too much pain at first, so she thought it was pretty funny. I told her I was going to do it, she just started the oxytocin [sic] and the labor pains began almost instantly. She started to feel it and right when she was like, ‘Oh my god I can’t take this,’ I took the photo.”

And these two are certainly going to have something to remember this experience with (and get a good laugh about) later.

Armendariz is a Texas-based photographer, so, it’s certainly no surprise that she decided to commemorate this moment with a photo.

And, she’s not unaware of the pain of giving birth to a child, either.

According to her comments on the Imgur post, she’s a mother of five herself.

While taking a photo with someone unaware in the background can sometimes be a dangerous thing (as the model who snapped and posted a selfie mocking a nude woman in the background recently learned) in this case, these sisters are just having a bit of fun—albeit at a very ironic time to be joking around.

Regardless of how her sister feels seeing this photo circulate online, I’d imagine she’s still very glad she was able to have her sister by her side during this very important moment in her life.

Family—what would you do without them?

